Laura Sparkman

Laura Elizabeth Sparkman, age 82, of New Market, died peacefully Monday, May 4, 2020 at Frederick Health. Born August 10, 1937 in Moorefield, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Sandy Samuel and Virgie Moore.
Laura was an LPN, a farmer’s wife and later owned her own cleaning business. She loved her family, animals of all kinds, bluegrass music, feeding the birds and baking. Her specialty was apple pie and upside-down cake, “It’s a bit dry but edible.” Laura loved to laugh!
Surviving are children, Leroy Runkles and wife Diane of NY, Darlene Adkins and husband Terry of New Market and Michael Runkles and wife Debbie of Frederick; step children, Terry and Jeff Sparkman of NC; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Laura was predeceased by her husband Carroll in 2018. She was the last surviving member of her family.
Due to the current restrictions a celebration of life will be held at a later date. A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Rocky Ridge, with Rev. Dahl Drenning officiating.
The family invites you to leave a message or a memory on our “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.