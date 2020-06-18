Mrs. Laura Virginia King, 83, of Walkersville, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at her home. She was the loving wife of Earl King for 64 years.
Born Jan. 2, 1937, in Rocky Ridge, she was the daughter of the late John Washington Shorb and Rachel Victoria (Martin) Shorb, and was a lifelong native of Frederick County. Early in her career, she worked at the Fort Detrick Military Base and later, after having children, she was an Avon representative with recognition in the President’s Club for over 20 years. Together with her husband, they owned and operated King’s Furniture Stores in Frederick and Taneytown for many years. Additionally, she was a church pianist for several years.
Mrs. King was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be greatly missed. Her family would like to thank the caregivers with Shepherd Staff Homecare for the loving care given to her over the years.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Steven E. King, Ph.D., and wife Kathy Braun; Eric M. King and wife, Aisha; and David R. King. She has four grandchildren Lauren, Daniel, Victoria, and Emersyn; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. The graveside services will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, at Emmitsburg Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association by visiting https://act.alz.org/site/Donation.
