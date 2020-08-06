Laura Wilhide

Laura Green Wilhide, 94, of Walkersville, Maryland, passed away on Aug. 4, 2020, at Frederick Health Hospital. She was the wife of the late Paul Thomas Wilhide.
Born on Dec. 31, 1925, in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Clyde Zacariah Thomas Green and Laura Hannah Amanda Green. Laura was a graduate of Walkersville High School. She was a homemaker and enjoyed tending to the garden, sewing and making jewelry. She was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church of Walkersville. She also was the former treasurer for 15 years for the Mid-Maryland Corvair Club. In later years, she enjoyed relaxing and watching soap operas, sitcoms and Animal Planet.
She is survived by her two sons, Cary Elliot Wilhide of Columbia, MD, and Dale Thomas Wilhide, of Walkersville, MD. She is also survived by her brother, Gene A. Green, of Walkersville, MD; nephew, Gregory Green of Wilmington, NC and niece, Kelli Grimes of Annapolis, MD.
