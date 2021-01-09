Laurence Boyd

Laurence Martin Boyd, 76 of Frederick, passed away on December 21, 2020. He was born August 21, 1944 in Frederick, MD and was the son of the late Murray Boyd and Minnie (Boyd) Cochise and the grandson of the late Phoebe Tomlin.
He was a graduate of Frederick High School class of 1962 and later earned degrees at the University of Baltimore, Frostburg State University and University of Maryland University College.
He worked at MJ Grove Lime Company and Genstar for most of his career and retired a few years ago from Southern Management Company. After retiring, he continued to prepare tax returns for several hundred clients as he had done for many years.
He is survived by three sons, Jeff and Wendy Boyd of Frederick, Michael and Shannon Boyd of Brookhaven, PA and Stephen and Kelsea Boyd of Rockville, MD, two grandsons, Connor and Tyler Boyd of Brookhaven, PA, a stepson, Brant and Leah Myers of Gettysburg, PA and a brother, Richard Boyd of Frederick.
His passions included history, softball, bowling, cruising and sports and was an avid fan of the Maryland Terrapins.
He was actively involved as a Boy Scout leader with Troop 274 and was a member of Frederick Church of the Brethern. Over the years, he was a member of the local Civitan Club and was involved with various aspects of bowling leagues and associations for many years.
There will be no funeral service due to COVID-19 precautions but a Celebration of Life is being tentatively planned for Larry’s birthday in August 2021.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD and on-line condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.