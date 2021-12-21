Laurence Frank DeSantis

Laurence (Larry) Frank DeSantis, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away on Friday, Dec. 10 at the age of 87. He was the loving husband of 41 years to the late Carol (Sedden) DeSantis.
Born June 10, 1934, in Rockaway Beach (Queens), New York, he was the son of the late Frank and Edith DeSantis. As a young man, he followed his father’s footsteps and enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served in naval intelligence during the Korean War. After serving our country, Larry set his sights on studying at the University of Maryland, the violin and traveling abroad. Upon graduation, Larry became a teacher of political science at Northwestern High School in Prince George’s County. Here, he raised his family with his first wife, the late Rita (Rajnoch) DeSantis.
Larry later rekindled a childhood friendship with Carol Sedden, who would become his devoted wife and companion in music for 41 years. After teaching, Larry and his brother, Sonny, became home builders (Delaral) in Carrroll and Frederick counties. Larry’s love of the violin led him to play for more than 60 years, lending his talent to the Frederick County Orchestra, local theater (as the fiddler in Fiddler on the Roof) and teaching lessons.
He will be most remembered for being a caring and giving person.
He was preceded in death earlier this year by his daughter, Nadja Ward. Larry is survived by his son, Frank DeSantis and wife Carol; son-in-law, Bob Ward; four grandchildren, Sarah DeSantis, Ellie DeSantis, Billy Ward and Michael Ward; brother, Sonny DeSantis; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Larry’s name to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.