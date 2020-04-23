Lavana Weedon was born July 11, 1943, age 76, and went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 14, 2020
She was the daughter of the late Roy Chase and Lucille Hackey Chase. She was a member of the Sunnyside United Methodist Church in Adamstown, MD. Later she joined West Fall Christian Church in Mount Airy MD. Mrs. Lavana was married to Harry Weeden Jr. who went to be with the Lord on March 18, 1980. She was preceded in death by her longtime companion Asbury Williams who went to be with the Lord August 25, 2006. Mrs. Lavana loved cooking, baking, and working in her vegetable garden. She also loved doing cross word puzzles and spending time with her kids and grandkids.
She leaves to mourn and cherish her memory, son, Alexander Chase and his wife, Tracy Chase; daughters, Joyce Chase; daughter, Brenda Jackson and husband, Bishop Ross Jackson Sr.; daughter, Patricia Weedon and her significant other, David Morris; son, Andrew Weedon and his wife Marcela Weedon; fifteen grandkids and twelve great-grandkids. She is also survived by brothers, Ellis Ray Chase, Howard Chase, Melvin Chase; sister, Valarie Monroe and Marie Lawson. Lavana was preceded in death by three brothers, Calvin, Edger, Norman, and Irving Chase; two sisters, Norine Weedon and Girleen Chase. She also will be remembered by many love ones and friends.
Gone yet not forgotten,
although we are apart,
your spirit lives within me,
forever in my heart.
All services are private. Arrangements are being handled by Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick.
