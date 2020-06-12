Lawrence Cutsail Jr.

Lawrence S. Cutsail Jr., 86, formerly of Middletown, MD died peacefully at Vindobona Nursing & Rehabilitation Center on June 9, 2020.
Born May 29, 1934 at Montevue Hospital, Frederick, he was the son of the late Lawrence S. Cutsail, Sr. and Mabel I. Cutsail Browning. He was raised good ‘ol farm boy and as many know, never let any grass grow under his feet. On a neighboring farm, he met the love of his live, Connie Brandenburg, whom he married and cherished until her passing in 1994. He was known by his family & friends as “Junie” or “Junior”. Lawrence served in the United States Army Reserve, 559th Signal Co., from 1957 to 1963. Though a farmer at heart, following an Honorable Discharge from the military, he began a 45+ year career as a brick layer working for A. Myron Cowell, Inc. & Robert W. Sheckles, Inc. In the mid 1970s Mr. Cutsail narrowly escaped death while working around the foundation of his home and the ground caved in.
By the grace of God, neighbor John Standifer saw the accident and was able to call for help. When he wasn’t working on the farm or laying brick, Junie spent many weekends in the shop with longtime friend, the late Ronnie “Speedy” Hayes working on Car #44 and going to dirt track races. He also enjoyed riding the wagon train from Clear Spring to Boonsboro with the late Mr. Ray Kline. Lawrence loved to go to carnivals and listen to the bands ~ especially Brushfire, and top off the evening with a big bowl of ice cream. Attending tractor pulls was another favorite pastime, watching grandson-in-law Paul compete, and he was particularly proud to see granddaughter Katie pull a time or two. Junie’s all-time favorite sport was deer and turkey hunting. He and very dear friend J.C. Martin would take off to “the farm” in of McHenry, WV every opportunity they had.
Mr. Cutsail was a member of Christ Reformed United Church of Christ in Middletown, MD where he served many years on the Cemetery Board. When his health began to fail a number of years ago, he attended Daybreak Adult Day Services where he made so many wonderful friends. Ultimately, he was admitted to Vindobona Nursing & Rehab where his granddaughter Janelle worked for a period of time and was able to help take care of him. Mr. Cutsail was predeceased by wife Connie, brothers Robert Cutsail, Sr. and Charles Cutsail and sister Isabelle Cutsail. He is survived by daughter Julie Frye and husband David, granddaughters Katie Murphy (Paul) and Janelle Shank, great grandchildren Paisley and Lane Murphy, brothers George Cutsail, Sr. (Polly) and Lewis Cutsail (Linda), sister Annabelle Crutchley and many nieces and nephews. Lawrence thought the world of friend and former son-in-law Jerry Shank and will be remembered by Jerry and wife Teresa. Last but not least, Lawrence’s 4-legged friend Monroe is going to miss ‘ol Pappy and the overload of treats he got every time he went to visit. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the entire staff at Vindobona. We are grateful to all who took such wonderful care of our loved one for the past 2 1/2 years.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home in Middletown will be open for visitation from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020. The family will be receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing are required. Private graveside services will be held on Tuesday, June 16 at the Christ Reformed Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Christ Reformed Church, PO Box 333, Middletown 21769 or to the charity of your choice.
