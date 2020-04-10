Lawrence Elwood Green, 74, of Myersville passed away peacefully in his home on April 7, 2020.
He was the son of the late Elwood and Catherine (Cline) Green
He worked for many years in the Middletown shoe factory and retired from Essroc Materials in Lime Kiln.
Lawrence is survived by his wife Darlene of 50 years, his daughter Tammy and companion Tom, daughter Julie, and granddaughters Catherine and Ashley who he adored and cherished very much. He also leaves behind sisters Elsie Warnock and husband John, Nancy Blank, Ellen and husband Kenny Smith, and Cindy and husband Wayne Giesbert along with many nieces and nephews.
His family would like to thank Dr. Yvette Lopez-Warren and the wonderful doctors and nurses of the ICU at FMH as well as Hospice of Fredrick County for their care. They would also like to thank Mike and Mary Marker for all their help and being wonderful neighbors and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Lawrence's memory to Hospice of Fredrick County, 516 Trail Ave., Fredrick, POB 1799, Fredrick, MD 21701.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.