Lawrence Joseph O’Hara Jr., 60, of Jefferson, Maryland, passed from this life on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. He was known to family and friends as “Larry” or “Coach Larry.”
He was born on Aug. 9, 1961, in Asmara, Eritrea, Ethiopia, and was the son of the late Lawrence Joseph O’Hara Sr. and Nora L. O’Hara.
Larry and his wife Malissa O’Hara recently celebrated their 40th anniversary on Oct. 24, 2021.
Larry recently retired from USAA after 35 years as a physical damage adjuster. He enjoyed coaching football, softball and baseball for PVYA and Brunswick High School. He loved to travel, especially to Ireland to visit extended family. He was also a big history buff, particularly military history, and he loved to spend countless hours playing his computer games.
In addition to his wife, Malissa, he is survived by his children, Meghan O’Hara and spouse, Ashley O’Hara, and Lawrence “Joe” O’Hara III, and his wife, Nikki O’Hara; siblings, Kathleen Cella, Margaret Baldwin, Michael O’Hara, Patrick O’Hara and Teresa Lanza; his near family, Aunt Zana, Alice, Annie, Bruce, Bryan and Barry. He is also survived by his close friends, the Lucas family, and many other dear family members.
The family will receive friends and family from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Maryland, 21702.
A celebration of Larry’s life will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home. Pastor Edward “Eddie” Hartman will officiate. Interment will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to Brunswick High School Athletic Boosters.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.