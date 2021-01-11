Lawrence Kehne

Mr. Lawrence W. “Larry” Kehne, 87, of Leesburg, FL, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at AdventHealth Waterman, Tavaras, FL.
Born Feb. 26, 1933 in Frederick he was the son of the late Dallas Kehne Jr. and Martha (Dixon) Kehne.
Larry was truck driver for Ryder/PIE Trucking for 17 years. He was a member of the Building and Trade Unions (Baltimore 101 & Washington 992) as well as the Teamsters of Hagerstown 992 and the Eustis Moose in Florida. He enjoyed spending time with family, gardening, the outdoors, fishing with his son Mark. He had a love for Harley Davidson Motorcycles and owned several of the older models throughout his life. He was member of Ancient Free and Accepted Masons 205. He fell in love with the southern U.S. and spent his last 22 years in central Florida. Larry enjoyed dancing and listening to old country music and bluegrass.
He is survived by his sons Mark Kehne and Lawrence E. Kehne, daughters, Tanya Neal, Linda Fitzgerald, Barbara Leonard, Laura Hagen, Donna Noonan, Martha Bailey granddaughter, Julia Kehne, numerous other grandchildren, sister, Doris Fields and companion, Rita Faulders.
Lawrence was proceeded in death by two brothers Ralph M. Kehne and James David Kehne along with two daughters Virginia McCann and Patricia McDaniel.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 515 S. Market St., Frederick, MD 21701. Those wishing to attend will meet at the FSK Chapel before processing to the graveside. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Larry’s name to the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, P.O. Box 17029, Baltimore, MD 21297-1029.
