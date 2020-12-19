Lawrence (Larry) R. Acton went home to be with the lord on Dec. 14, 2020 as a result of a fatal accident. He is survived by his mother, Amy Cogswell; significant other, Jimmy Rippeon; father, Shawn Acton; brothers, Jesse and Jordan; son, Gavin; girlfriend, Jessica Heilman; nephew, Bentley; and grandmothers, Belinda Rice and Angel Acton.
He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends.
A viewing will be held at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 121 Bennett Rd, Essex, MD with funeral services immediately following.