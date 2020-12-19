Lawrence Musser Sr.

Lawrence H. Musser Sr., 86, of Union Bridge and formerly of Gaithersburg, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Frederick Health Hospital. Born October 22, 1934 in Gaithersburg, he was the son of the late Henry Marcellus Musser Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Gartner Musser. He was the husband of E. Jane Musser who died in 2018.
He and his brother Charles started C&L Tree Service and from there he worked for Musser Brothers Landscaping with his brother Henry. He then was self-employed with Aladdin Radiator and L.H. Musser & Sons, which he operated for more than 40 years, retiring in 2014. Lawrence was very hardworking and enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing and poker night. He also enjoyed big family get-togethers, especially during the Christmas holidays. He was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church in Gaithersburg and was a former member of the Knights of Pythias.
Surviving are children, Lawrence Musser Jr. and wife Mary of New Windsor, Gary Musser and wife Anne of North Carolina, Sharon Chambers of Union Bridge and Paul Musser and wife Penny of Maryland; sister, Janet Musser of Germantown; 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Steven Musser; son-in-law, William Chambers; five sisters and six brothers.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
