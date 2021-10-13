Lawrence Proudfoot Sr.

Lawrence Edward Proudfoot Sr. passed away Saturday, Oct. 9 at the age of 92. He was born in Grafton, West Virginia, Oct. 8, 1929. He was the son of Lawrence Elwood and Ruby Light Proudfoot. He was a graduate of Keyser High School, Keyser, West Virginia, class of 1947. He served in the U.S. Army from June 1947 until December 1948. He married JoAnna Mae Hawk in May 1949. They were happily married for 51 years until JoAnna’s passing in July 2000.
They resided in Brunswick, Maryland, where he worked as a locomotive engineer for the B&O Railroad for 37 years. He retired in August 1988. He enjoyed his career with the railroad, but he also enjoyed his early retirement, playing golf, enjoying worldwide traveling, spending time with his family and attending church activities.
He is survived by his children, Joetta Phillips (Richard), Lawrence Proudfoot Jr. (Carole) and Sue Capper (Robert). He was preceded in death by his infant son, Jeffrey Guy Proudfoot. He is survived by nine grandchildren, Julie Karl (Erik), Richard Phillips (Cara), Lawrence Proudfoot III (Christine), Valerie Proudfoot, Bradley Proudfoot, Christa Hannon (Patrick), Jonathan Phillips, Anna Capper and Amanda Capper. He is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren.
He married Helen Fry March 2, 2002. They resided in Frederick, Maryland, for 19 happy years. She passed away Feb. 25, 2021. He is also survived by three stepchildren, Sandi Long (Gene), Nancy Hudson (James) and Charles Fry (Emily); nine stepgrandchildren and 20 stepgreat-grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, Maryland, from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14. Funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church, 7040 Bowers Road, Frederick, Maryland, at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15. A graveside service will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to First Baptist Church.