Lawrence Crawford Webber, 92, of Hagerstown, MD, and formerly of Smithsburg, MD, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, MD.
Born July 11, 1928, in Knoxville, MD, he was the son of the late Lloyd A. Webber and Annie (Porter) Webber Daugherty.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Laverne (Redmen) Webber who passed away Oct. 27, 2005. They were married Jan. 2, 1947.
He was a veteran of WWII serving in the United States Army.
He was a painter and drywall finisher for the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades DC 51. He was very proud of this and had received a gold membership and was one of the oldest living members.
He was a member of Eagles Aerie 1136 of Brunswick and Steadman-Keenan American Legion post 96 of Brunswick.
Lawrence was always ready for a game of shuffleboard or dominos. He enjoyed working outdoors in his flower beds and building bird houses.
He would never pass up a chance to go to Charlestown or Rocky Gap to play the slots. He loved to spend lots of time with his daughter Thrift Store Shopping.
Lawrence is survived by his daughter, Lisa Rodgers and husband Scott, son, Steven Webber and wife Roseanna, grandchildren, Stephanie, Nick, and Vince, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Margaret Snoots and Mary Cooper and brothers, William Webber, Dennis Webber, and Arthur Webber.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Brownsville Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD.
