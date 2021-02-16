Lee Berry Brown passed away peacefully on Jan. 20, 2021. He was 91 years old. Lee lived in Miami, Florida.
Lee was born Oct. 21, 1929, in Laurel, Maryland. Parents were the late Benjamin F. Brown Jr. and Lillian E. Berry.
During the early years of World War II, they moved to Washington, D.C., where he graduated from Central High School in 1946. He earned a master’s degree from Strayer College and attended George Washington University. In 1951, he married the late Naomi Ruth Brown. Lee served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1951 to 1954. In 1954, he received top honors for completion of the state of Maryland examination for license as a certified public accountant. He was employed in the Washington office of Arthur Andersen and Co. in 1955 and admitted to world wide partnership in 1966. He had management positions in Washington, D.C., France, Switzerland, South Africa, Brazil, Columbia, the Philippines and Canada. He was elected president of the Washington Chapter of the National Association of Accountants in 1966 and the D.C. Institute of CPAs in 1975.
In 1974, he purchased and restored Terra Rubra Farm, the birthplace of Francis Scott Key (the author of the Star Spangled Banner) and where his daughter Teresa resided for 30 years.
Lee is survived by his daughter, Teresa Lee Baker and her life partner Doug Weitzel, of Frederick, Maryland. He is survived by his wife, Victoria Brown, of Miami, Florida, whom he married in 1996. He is also survived by a brother, Benjamin Franklin Brown III, of Silver Spring, Maryland; many nieces and nephews; and a granddaughter, Tenni Elyse Wigle. He was predeceased by a granddaughter, Domini Marissa Wigle. Interment will be private. A celebration of life will be held this summer.