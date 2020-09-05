Lee Harsel Best, 94, of Pleasant Valley, Maryland, passed away at his home on September 3, 2020, after an extended illness, with family by his side. He was the husband of the late Evelyn Orndorff Best. A life-long resident of Pleasant Valley, Lee was born in Brownsville, Maryland, on December 22, 1925. He was the son of the late Ernest M. Best and Mary (Miller) Best.
Lee was a faithful member of the former Rosemont Alliance Church where he served for over 30 years in various capacities including Elder, Deacon, and secretary-treasurer. He was a retired car repairman with 44 years of service from the Washington Terminal Company/Amtrak and was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He was an avid gardener and woodworker. He will be remembered by his family as a kind and gentle father, grandfather, and friend who loved God, loved his family, and loved his country, and served all three with honor and humility.
Lee is survived by two sons, Gary Best and wife Ellie of Brunswick, MD, and Larry Best and wife Carolyn of Jefferson, MD; six grandchildren, Steven Best (Amanda) of Hedgesville, WV, Alan Best of Petersville, MD, Julie Best (David Miller, Sr.) of Middleway, WV, Tommy Best (Martina) of Falling Waters, WV, Danny Best of Hedgesville, WV, and Sarah Best of Falling Waters, WV; and three great-grandchildren, David Miller Jr. of Middleway, WV, and Sophie and Andrew Best of Hedgesville, WV. He is also survived by his sister, Betty Gaither of Pleasant Valley; and his brother, Robert (Bob) Best of Sebring, Florida. He was predeceased by his wife of 70 years, Evelyn Best; brothers, Linford Best and Henry Best, both of Pleasant Valley, and Thomas Best of New Market, Maryland.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Hospice of Washington County, particularly his nurse Stacy Soto and aides Cathy and Mary, as well as his daily caregiver Debbie Jacobs, all of whom took extraordinary care of him during his long journey home.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 N. Maple Avenue, Brunswick. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020, from the funeral home. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Lovettsville.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hospice of Washington County.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.