Lee Coulter Jr.

Lee (Buckey) Vernon Coulter Jr., 86, of Thurmont, passed away April 6, 2022, at the John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.
Born Oct. 23, 1935, in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Lee Vernon and Muriel Evelyn Canter Coulter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, Barbara Ann Coulter; brothers-in-law, Richard Etzler, Gerald McCauley, Joseph Ford and Wilbur Ford; and niece, Debbie Etzler.
Lee grew up in Frederick, spending his childhood playing at Baker Park. He graduated from Frederick High in 1953.
Lee was a route salesman most of his life, working for Thompson’s Dairy in D.C. and Thomas English Muffins in Frederick. He and his wife Barbara also owned the Picnic Basket in Thurmont and Robbie’s Pizza in Gettysburg.
Throughout his life, Lee was a lover of cars and dirt track racing. He raced street cars in the ‘50s and later ran a ‘67 Chevelle setup for drag racing. He also owned a late model car that his son, Gary, drove. He enjoyed reading, attending dirt track races and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his children, Terri Bowers (David) and Gary Coulter (Deborah); grandchildren, Jason Phebus (Sarah), Wesley Phebus (Casey), Blaine Phebus (Shaelyn), Megan Coulter (Brianna), Mitchell Coulter (Autumn), Clayton Phebus and Marshall Coulter; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Robert Coulter (Barbara), Kenneth Coulter, Joan Etzler, Gerald Coulter (Nancy) and Nona McCauley; sisters-in-law, Maryann Ford and Shirley Ford; nephews and nieces, Richard Etzler, Sean McCauley, Sherri Burgin (Paul) and Lynn Suarez (Troy).
The family would like to thank the neurology team at John’s Hopkins for their care and compassion.
A memorial service will be announced at a later time.
Lee’s care has been entrusted to Black’s Funeral Home.