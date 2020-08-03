Lee M. Jacobs, 100, of Frederick, passed away at Frederick Health on July 30, 2020, with his children by his side. Lee was born in Cambridge, Maryland, on Oct. 10, 1919, to Christopher B. Jacobs and Goldie J. (Mayne) Jacobs. He was the youngest of their four children, and the last of his immediate family.
Lee’s family moved to Frederick, when he was a small child. He graduated from Frederick High School in the Class of 1937. In December of 1938, he married his high school sweetheart, Virginia Mae (Crone) Jacobs. They shared 57 years together until her death in 1996. In 2005, Lee met and married his second wife, Ardis (Watkins) Jacobs, having both been volunteers at FMH. They were together for 5 years until her death in 2010.
Lee worked for Price Electric until he joined the Navy in 1944. He was a proud Navy Veteran having served in the Pacific Front aboard the ship, A054 U.S.S. Chikaskia, a Navy fleet oil tanker. When he returned from the war, he started his career at Fort Detrick in the engineering division and retired from Litton Bionetics. In later years, Lee and Virginia helped organize a reunion for fellow shipmates of the U.U.S. Chikaskia.
Lee was a life member of the First Baptist Church in Frederick, a life member of the FSK Post #11 American Legion, the VFW and NARFE. Lee was a member of the Honors Class Inc. of Frederick. Lee was an avid golfer and belonged to many golf clubs in Maryland and had played at different courses throughout the United States and the world.
Having lived in Frederick for most of his life, Lee liked to tell stories of how Frederick had grown from a small town with trolley cars to what Frederick is today. He had a great memory of all the things he has witnessed as he grew up in Frederick.
Lee is survived by his son, Richard W. Jacobs and wife Mary Jane, and their children, Kris Nevin (Cindy), Kelli Sabatini (Mike), Kerri Hutchison (Jeff), and Matt Jacobs (Molly). Lee is survived by his daughter, Carol Lee Bonner and husband Duke, and their children, David Bonner (Pam), and Michael Bonner (Doris). Lee also leaves to cherish his memory, 16 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents and wives, Lee was preceded in death by his sisters, Elmira Cook and Rebecca Hoyle, and his brother, Daniel Jacobs. Lee was also preceded in death by two nephews, one niece and his great-grandson, Blake A. Bonner.
Private services will be held at Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet cemetery.