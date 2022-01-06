Lee Albert Wolf, 70, of Myersville, Maryland, passed away Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, Maryland.
Born July 18, 1951, in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of the late Virginia Ursula (Sterner) Wolf and Albert Loy Wolf.
He was a graduate of Middletown High School, class of 1970.
He retired from the Frederick County Highway Department in 2016 and was a lifelong farmer.
He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Myersville.
Lee is survived by his wife of 41 years, Deborah A. (Doyle) Wolf, whom he married Nov. 8, 1980; daughters, Amy Wolf, and Brandy Lewis and husband Michael; son, Phillip Wiles and wife Jamile; grandchildren, Taylor Wiles, Katlyn Wiles, Matthew Lewis and Luke Lewis; sister, Ellen Coblentz and husband James; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Lisa A. Smith.
Services will be held Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at noon at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland, with Pastor Jeff Summers officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Harvest Life Ministries, 6371 Zittlestown Raod, Middletown, MD 21769.
Online condolences may be offered at jldavisfh.com.