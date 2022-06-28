Leesa King

Ms. Leesa L. King, 65, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, passed away at her home Friday, June 17, 2022.
Born June 15, 1957 in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Calvin A. and Clara (McCleaf) King.
Leesa was a graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the class of 1975. Her love of education did not stop at high school; Miss King went on to further her education at York College, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in therapeutic recreation, with a minor in psychology; Shepard University for her registered nurse license; and Georgia for her Master of Arts in community counseling from Georgia. She took graduate classes while in El Salvador. She was a teacher in El Salvador and a nurse at the Maryland School for the Deaf, and she was fluent in three languages. She loved "her kids".
Leesa helped people in more ways than just education. She was a nurse for many years, helping the vulnerable in the mental health setting of health care. She served as a school nurse and was a member of multiple short-term mission trips to El Salvador, Nicaragua, Peru and the Philippines. She would regularly lead bible study online. She was also an avid reader. She loved her cats, and she loved Native American culture and history.
Ms. King was a published author with her book, "Surrender Your Struggles to God." She was a devoted member of the Experience Life Church in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania.
Leesa is survived by her brother, Michael King and wife Selma; and nieces, Jessica King and Ashley Fender.
Service will be held at 2 p.m. July 9, 2022, in the Experience Life Church, 118 Walnut St., Waynesboro.
In lieu of flowers, we ask you to donate to your church or local food pantry.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Homes, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences can be expressed at bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.