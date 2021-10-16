Leeta Michelle Robinson, age 56, of Great Cacapon, West Virginia, died Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at her residence.
Born Sept. 4, 1965, in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of Barbara Hummer Shade of Walkersville, Maryland, and the late Vernon Shade.
She was a Christian. Leeta was a graduate of Walkersville High School in Walkersville, Maryland. She worked as a machine operator with Rubbermaid Commercial Products in Winchester, Virginia. Leeta enjoyed reading, sewing, quilting and watching old movies.
In addition to her mother, Leeta is survived by her husband of 28 years, Lawrence Everett Robinson, at home; her children, John David Robinson, of Great Cacapon, Samantha Lynn Hutzler, of Winchester, Virginia, and Jessica Rose Lee and Lawrence Everett Robinson Jr., both of Myersdale, Pennsylvania; one brother, Jeffrey Shade, of Keymar, Maryland; four grandchildren, Courney Eyester, Brandon Robinson, Zechariah Robinson and Hunter Hutzler; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by one son, Zachary Lawrence Robinson; and one brother, Brent Shade.
Services and burial will be private.
