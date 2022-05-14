Lennette Ward

Lennette Laetitia Ward, age 49, transitioned Thursday, April 28, 2022. Ms. Ward was born Feb. 28, 1973, in Baltimore, Maryland. She was the daughter of the late Roxanne E. Moore and Marcus C. Williams. A homegoing celebration will be held Wednesday, May 18 at the Vaughn Greene Randallstown Chapel, 8728 Liberty Road, Randallstown, Maryland, where the family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m., with services to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations go to the Katzen Cancer Research Center, smhs.gwu.edu/katzencancer/donate, or the GW Cancer Center, go.gwu.edu/InMemoryLennetteWard.