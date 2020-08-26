Leo J. Martin passed away peacefully on August 20, 2020, at Tranquillity Assisted Living in Frederick, MD. His wife, Carol; daughter, Jeanne; and grandson, Michael Dean, were at his bedside.
He was born January 24, 1932, in Syracuse, NY, to Elizabeth Marguerite (nee Armstrong) Martin and Joseph Bartholomew Martin. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph and Victor; and daughters, Linda M. Goman and Belinda Darnell.
He is survived by loving family including his wife of 50 years, Carol W. Martin; daughters, Jeanne M. Moore and Mary F. Blaney (Charlie); Russell Martin; seven dear grandchildren; three great-grandsons; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Damascus United Methodist Church, Damascus, MD, or Frederick Health Hospice, Frederick, MD.
The family is planning a celebration of Leo’s life at a later date.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website www.molesworthwilliams.com.