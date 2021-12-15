Leon Flook

Leon Franklin Flook, 94, of Myersville, Maryland, passed away on Dec. 9, 2021. Leon was the husband of Martha (Ludy) Flook.
Born on March 23, 1927, he was a lifelong resident of the Myersville Area. He was a member of the Amvets Post 2, Catoctin Fish and Game, and Lutheran Church of Myersville.
He is survived by his four children, Rosellen Montesino (Oscar), Mark Flook (Dawn), Michael Flook (Deanna) and Randy Flook (Sherri Sigler); nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and his brother, Richard Flook.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at Bast-Stauffer Funeral Home, 7606 Old National Pike, Boonsboro, MD 21713. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park in Hagerstown.
