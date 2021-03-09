On Tuesday March 2, 2021, Leon Hewerdine, loving husband and father of four passed away at the age of 84.
Leon was born on Feb. 12, 1937, in Mansfield England to Alfred and May (Goddard) Hewerdine. In 1949, he and his family immigrated to the U.S. and settled in S.L.C. Utah.
He married his high school sweetheart Nadiene Cook in 1957, and received his degree in accounting from the University of Utah in 1960. He accepted a job for the I.R.S. that took him and Nadiene to California and eventually to Maryland. He retired after 35 years of service as the Assistant Director of Administration at which time he was employed at Frederick County Social Services until 2009.
Together he and Nadiene raised three sons, Scott, Kelly, Kevin and one daughter, Tracy.
Leon’s love of music allowed him to join a dance band as well as play in his high school and college marching bands. He was known for his musical talent, his English sense of humor, and his amazing ability to recall every detail of his youth.
An avid sports fan, Leon spent many years coaching his boys as well as starting a soccer league for the Clinton Boys Club.
He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many callings including Bishop of the Jefferson Ward from 1998 to 2003, as well as the Stake High Council. His love and testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ was evident to all who knew him.
Leon was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and May Hewerdine, his sister Jean (Hewerdine) Clark and his son Kelly Hewerdine. He is survived by his wife, Nadiene Hewerdine, his children Scott, Kevin, and Tracy (Hewerdine) Hatch, daughter-in-law April Hewerdine, and son-in-law Robert Hatch, as well as eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He loved. He lead. He served us to his last day. We will miss you so.
Visitation will be on Friday March 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home in Middletown. Masks and social distancing are required. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 13 at 11 a.m. at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery on West Green St. in Middletown, at 11 a.m.
If you wish to share condolences, memories, or photos please go to Thomsponfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary.