Leonard “Stu” Dale Stuart, 86, of Boyds, Maryland, passed away peacefully at his home May 9, 2022.
Stu was the loving husband of Helga E. Solomon for 30 years.
Born March 7, 1936, in Iowa, he was the son to the late Raymond J. and Gladys (Hutt) Stuart.
Along with his wife, Stu was survived by two beloved stepsons, Steven Solomon (Robin) and Mark Solomon (Janet), two children from his first wife; his daughter, Suzanne Stevens (Pat); his son, Charles Stuart (Kathy); eight grandchildren, Hannah, Emma, Delaney, Riley, Jessica, Stephanie, Charlotte and Olivia; and numerous nephews and nieces in Iowa.
Stu was preceded in death by his first wife, Elizabeth Stuart.
In his younger days, Stu served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps, and he worked for 30 years at the National Institutes of Health Animal Center research facility in Poolesville before retiring. In his retirement, Stu loved spending time with his grandchildren and being outdoors.