Leonard Harris

Leonard (Leo) Patton Harris, loving husband and father of two children, passed away peacefully at the age of 83 in his Hagerstown, Maryland, home after an extended illness.
Leo was born on Aug. 9, 1936, in Bluefield, Virginia, to Harry and Ethel Harris. He received his bachelor’s degree in Geological Sciences from Virginia Tech in 1957. He was an entrepreneur throughout his life, being involved in a variety of enterprises in both the United States and abroad. Until his recent illness, he served as chairman of Southeastern Computer Consultants Incorporated, a company he founded in 1977. On June 14, 1958, he married the love of his life, Melva Lunceford. They raised a daughter and a son, Lorie and Eric.
A longtime friend and supporter of Virginia Tech and its programs, Leo was inducted into their College of Science Hall of Distinction in 2015. Among his many passions, Leo also had a love of the outdoors and conservation. Through his efforts, parcels of natural beauty in Pennsylvania and Virginia, have received protection from future development. To the special friends who have enjoyed these lands and the many good times in solitude and fellowship, Leo wanted you to know that The Bald Eagle will still be there in spirit.
Leo is survived by his wife of 62 years, Melva; his children Lorie Morrell and husband Duncan, and Eric Harris and wife Annette. Grandsons include Nathan Morrell and wife Caitlyn, Adam Morrell and wife Gabriella, Corbin Harris and wife Rayner, and one granddaughter, Taylor Harris; great-granddaughters include Lucy Ann Morrell and Isla June Harris. Surviving sisters are Betty Ann McCoy, Alexandria, Virginia; Jo Ellen Backus and husband Bill, Alcoa, Tennessee; Janet Blandin, Oak Ridge Tennessee, and one brother, Jerry Harris and wife Sharon, Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
A public viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 24 at Bast-Stauffer Funeral Home, 7606 Old National Pike, Boonsboro. A private service will be held with burial to immediately follow at Mt. Zion United Methodist Cemetery in Myersville. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.