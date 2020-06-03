Leonard L. Waddell

Leonard Lincoln Waddell, age 92, of Johnsville, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Glade Valley Center, Walkersville, following a 3-month illness.
Born February 12, 1928 in Oak Orchard, Frederick County, he was the son of the late Sherman Benjamin and Emma LaRue Stuller Waddell. He married Charlotte V. Snyder on November 2, 1957. She predeceased him on July 5, 2018.
Mr. Waddell worked in his family orchard prior to joining the Army. He served as part of the motor pool in Korea during the war. Following his discharge he worked as a dairy farmer for 20 years. After retiring he was employed with Ceresville New Holland and later Evapco, Taneytown. He was a member of Liberty-Central United Methodist Church, Libertytown.
He was the last of his immediate family, being predeceased by his sisters, Ethel L. Farver, M. Louise Hughes, Thelma M. Ditman and S. Lucille Drechsler; and brothers, Samuel C., Herbert A. and James S. Waddell.
He is survived by many nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitation.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 5 at 2 p.m. in Prospect Cemetery, 5923 Woodville Rd., Mt. Airy. Rev. Jerry Cline, his pastor, will officiate.
Mr. Waddell’s family would like to thank the many caregivers, especially Melinda Benjamin, for their devotion and care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Prospect Cemetery, c/o Linda Scheel, 13401B Old Annapolis Road, Mount Airy, MD 21771 or to Liberty-Central United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 337, Libertytown, MD 21762.
