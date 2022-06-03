Leonard “Pete” Ulysses Higdon, 96, of Knoxville, Maryland, passed peacefully from this life Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at his home in Brownsville, Maryland. He was the beloved husband of the late June Iona Lowman Hidgon for 64 years.
Born April 10, 1926, in Weverton, Maryland, he was the son of the late Bruce Leonard and Mildred Sophia (Spencer) Higdon.
Pete attended Boonsboro High School and joined U.S. Marine Corps in April of his senior year, proudly serving in the Pacific theater during the invasion of Okinawa before being sent to China to finish his tour. Pete then received his diploma at the Washington County Board of Education in 2017, 70 years after his classmates. He was a lifelong member of Brownsville Church of the Brethren, where he served as a member of the deacon body; was a Sunday school teacher, board chair and a member of the choir; and chaired many other committees. Pete organized disaster trips with COB disaster team with the church whenever it received a call to rebuild. He received an award from the state of Maryland for his service with Habitat for Humanity. Pete was a member Keedysville Masonic Lodge No. 197 from 1953 to the present, serving twice as grandmaster, and a member of Boonsboro American Legion Post No. 10. In 1988, he retired from Fairchild after 39 years and began to enjoy the fruits of his labor, traveling throughout the United States (49 states visited), Ireland, Italy, the Caribbean and Canada. Pete was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially vacationing at the Outer Banks in North Carolina. He loved having his coffee on the deck, watching the sun rise over the Atlantic, and the small grandchildren playing in the sand, including the older one’s surfing, and then fixing a big pot of shrimp for all to enjoy. This “simple” man will be missed by many.
He is survived by his children, Jean Rohr and husband V. Timothy, Joan Howell, Jennifer Carey, and Leonard “Lenny” Higdon and wife Marcie; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren and his siblings, Ruth Higdon Smallwood, Jane Higdon Carey, and Brenda Higdon Johnson.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, at Bast-Stauffer Funeral Home, 7606 Old National Pike, Boonsboro, MD 21713.
A celebration of Pete’s life journey will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 7 at Brownsville Church of the Brethren, 1911 Rohrersville Road, Brownsville, Maryland. The Rev. Calvin Park will officiate. Interment will be at Brownsville Heights Cemetery in Knoxville, Maryland.
Memorial donations may be made to either the COB Parsonage Fund, the John and Ruth McGolerick Emergency Fund, or the FAY Fund. Make checks payable to BCOB and specify which fund in the note section.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at baststaufferfuneralhome.com.