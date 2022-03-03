Leonard Ricketts

Leonard Leslie Ricketts, 95, of Woodbine, Maryland, passed Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Carroll Hospital Center
He was the beloved husband of Mary Jane (Dayhoff) Ricketts.
Mr. Ricketts was born Feb. 8, 1927, in Barnesville, Maryland. He is the last survivor of 10 siblings. He was the son of the late James Walter and late Hattie Sue (Case) Ricketts.
Leonard was owner of B&R Service Center, and some would say he was “the best mechanic in the state of Maryland.” He was a jack-of-all-trades. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Signal Corps.
Surviving in addition to his wife are daughter, Susan Maria Ricketts; stepson, Neal E. Blair and wife Sarah; stepson, Brian M. Blair; and granddaughter, Jocelyn P. Blair.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 6, 2022, from 2-4 p.m., with funeral services at 11 a.m. Monday, March 7, 2022, at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home and Crematory, 1212 West Old Liberty Road. Interment will follow in Taylorsville Cemetery, Taylorsville, Maryland. Online condolences may be shared at burrier-queen.com