Leroy Crone, 89, of Charles Town, West Virginia, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Shenandoah Center in Charles Town.
Born Nov. 16, 1932, in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of the late Cecil Earl Crone and Martha Main.
Leroy was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was a member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Feagaville, Maryland. He loved to fish.
He is survived by one brother, Roscoe H. Crone; one sister-in-law, Clara Crone; a number of nieces and nephews; and close friend, Clifton Funkhouser.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Earl Crone, Charles Crone and Glenn Crone; and one sister, Helen Wachter.
Services and interment will be private.
Arrangements made by Brown Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be offered at www.brownfuneralhomeswv.com