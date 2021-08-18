June 18, 1956 — Aug. 13, 2021
Leslie Neil “Les” Bishoff, 65, of Hagerstown, passed away, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Hagerstown, Maryland. Born June 18, 1956, in Oakland, Maryland, he was the son of the late Willard and Louise (Clevinger) Bishoff. Les had worked for many years for Copley Cement and later retired from Aldon Property Management Corporation in Bethesda, Maryland, where he was chief building engineer and later safety engineer. His first love was listening to classic rock music and attending concerts with his wife, Candy. He was an avid bowler for over 40 years and enjoyed hunting, collecting guns and spending time in Garrett County, Maryland, and West Virginia. Les is survived by his wife of 36 years, Candice L. “Candy” (Chaney) Bishoff; one brother, John Bishoff and wife Dana; and brother-in-law, Arthur Chaney and family, Larry Brescia and Keith Brescia. Graveside services will be conducted Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 515 S. Market St., Frederick, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Les’ name to Shriners Hospital for children or the American Cancer Society. Rest Haven Funeral Home, Hagerstown, is assisting the family with the arrangements.