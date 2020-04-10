Leslie Fellows

Mr. Leslie Hugh Fellows, 88, of Frederick, passed away on April 8, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. He had been a resident of Country Meadows Independent Living for the last three years.
Born July 18, 1931 in Brattleboro, Vermont, Leslie was the son of the late Clair and Ruth Hamilton Fellows. He served in the U.S. Army from 1952-54 in the Corps of Engineers and was stationed in Iceland. After his honorable discharge, Mr. Fellows returned home and worked for the US Postal Service before going to work at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda. He retired from NIH after 30 years of dedicated service.
Mr. Fellows enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He created wonderful memories, travelling cross-country with each of his grandsons. He also drove to Michigan with his granddaughter to pick up a puppy. He used to say, "If that guy can do it, I can". At home he was a jack-of-all-trades, doing his own auto repair, electrical work and welding. He enjoyed having a garden, playing cards, bowling, drag racing, and cruises. He never missed any of his grandchildren's sporting events, or any family birthdays or anniversaries. Mr. Fellows was a previous member of the Moose Club, a lifetime member of the Frederick AMVETS Post 2 and a current member of the Woodsboro American Legion Post 282. He will also be sorely missed by all his friends at Riverbend Park in Falling Waters, WV.
Mr. Fellows is survived by three children, Larry Fellows & wife Judith, Dale Fellows & wife Melissa, and Lisa Combs & husband Marc; siblings, Robert Fellows, Kathryn Morgan and Nancy Wolfe; grandchildren, Larry Fellows II & wife Lauren, Jeremy Fellows & wife Jenna, and Megan Bodmer & husband Scotty; four great-grandchildren. Emma Fellows, Oliver Fellows, Tyler Bodmer and Baby Levi Fellows, who is due any day; brother- and sister-in-law Carl and Nancy Shores, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his sister, Clarice Burdette and his brother, Earl Fellows.
Mr. Fellows' family would like to thank the staff at Country Meadows for their kindness and generosity in the care of their father for the last several years.
Due to the current emergency, services for Mr. Fellows will be private for the immediate family. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702, or to a charity of one's choice.