On Jan. 5, 2021, Lester Lyles Jr., also known as Jerry, departed this life, moving on to his heavenly destination. Born, Feb. 23, 1949, to Lester and Adrian Henderson Lyles of “Centerville” Ijamsville, Maryland. Jerry attended St. John’s Catholic School and graduated from Frederick High School in 1967. He went on to serve his country in the U.S. Marines, marrying Verda Cooper-Lyles, from Seaside, California, in 1968. In 1971, leaving the military but not service, he continued his career as a government employee spanning the world, including the ability to speak Spanish in Panama, playing organized baseball in Zimbabwe, Africa, and receiving numerous honors and degrees, until his retirement in 2001. Settling not far from home in Rockville, Maryland, Jerry married his current wife Amirah in 2003. Leaving to mourn besides his widow, three children, Bryan Lyles, of Wheaton, Maryland, Jennifer Lyles, of Greenbelt, Maryland, and Lydia Lyles, Rockville, Maryland; two goddaughters, Paulette “Sweetpea” Lyles, of Hagerstown, Maryland, and Dawn Schnell, of Colorado; one aunt, Clarice “Dee” Henderson, of Burkettsville, Maryland, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with his parents, Jerry was predeceased in death by his only siblings, Paul M. Lyles Sr. and Lana Patricia Sewell-Lyles. Arrangements entrusted to Snowden Funeral Home. www.snowdencares.com.
