Letha DeLauter

Letha Naomi DeLauter, 98, of Frederick, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Tranquillity, Frederick. Born in Myersville on March 18, 1922, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Emma Hoover DeLauter.
Letha had worked for many years at several local Frederick Business’s, including the Canning Factory, The Hosiery, Muse Tailoring, Hanover Shoe Company, Dan-Dee Restaurant, Roy Rogers on route 85 and Cash Box, now known as Engage, USA. She was a member of the Grossnickle Church of the Brethren and in later years attended the Frederick Church of the Brethren.
Surviving is her son, Harold C. DeLauter and wife Lynn, of Frederick, her grandchildren, David C. DeLauter and Jessica, Donnie L. DeLauter and Mandy, Daniel A. DeLauter and Heather. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Dana DeLauter. Letha had 14 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by siblings, Silas DeLauter, Charles Welty DeLauter, Chester DeLauter, Ruth DeLauter Main, Eva DeLauter Shultz, Aaron DeLauter, Lee DeLauter, Ora DeLauter and Clara DeLauter Grossnickle. The family wishes to thank the Tranquillity team for all the heartfelt care they shared with Letha during her stay with them — forever grateful. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at the Frederick Church of the Brethren, 201 Fairview Ave., Frederick. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services. Interment will follow in the Grossnickle Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Myersville. Arrangements are made with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Grossnickle Church of the Brethren Cemetery Fund, 11301 Meeting House Road,( P. O. Box 575), Myersville, MD 21773. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.