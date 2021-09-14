Lewis D. “Scotty” Silvers Jr., 92, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Autumn Lake at Ballenger Creek. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Jean Audrey Smith Silvers.
Born Jan. 24, 1929, in Hamilton, Ohio, he was the son of the late Lewis Daniel Silvers Sr. and the late Jessie Lee Nicholson Silvers.
In February, 1947, he graduated from Anacostia High School in Washington, D.C., where he was the treasurer of his high school class and made the National Honor Society. In 1950, he played Class D baseball in the Tobacco State League in Smithfield, N.C. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in February 1951, serving at Camp Rucker, Alabama, for two years. In the fall of 1953, he enrolled in the mechanical engineering program at the University of Maryland, College Park on the G.I. Bill. While attending the University of Maryland, he was elected to the honorary mechanical engineering fraternity, Pi Pau Sigma, and graduated in June 1957 with a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering.
For five years, he worked in the private sector before accepting a job with the U.S. Department of the Navy in 1962 at NSWC in White Oak, Maryland. In 1967, he co-invented the zero gravity sensing device, a safing and arming device for a ballistic missile. He retired from the Department of the Navy in 1989.
He married Jean Audrey Smith in June 1960, and had five children: Betty Jean and husband Derek Spector, of Middletown, Maryland; Robert Lewis Silvers, of Knoxville, Maryland; Gary Richard and wife Angela Silvers, of Hagerstown, Maryland; Thomas Edward and wife Stacy Silvers, of Rohrersville, Maryland; and Linda Diane Silvers, of Hagerstown, Maryland. He has seven grandchildren: Bennett and Nathaniel Spector, Gregory Silvers and Allie Posey, and Calvin, Mitchell and Clark Silvers. He was kept company by his dog, Helena.
Scotty had a love of baseball, playing 56 years in over 1,500 games, which included high school, college, pro, military and sandlot baseball.
The service and interment will be private.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick, Maryland. Online condolences may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.