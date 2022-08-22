Lewis Samuel Ramsburg

Lewis Samuel Ramsburg, 70, of Rocky Ridge, passed away peacefully Aug. 19, 2022, at Autumn Lake Healthcare at Glade Valley. He was the husband of Tanya Duvall Ramsburg, whom he was married to for the past 45 years.

Born Feb. 2, 1952, in Frederick, he was the son of the late Carl L. S. Ramsburg and Amy Elizabeth Ramsburg.