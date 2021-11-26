Mr. Lewis S. Smith, 84, of Rocky Ridge, died on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Glade Valley Center, Walkersville. He was the husband of the late Dorothy Smith, who preceded him in death in 2016. Born on August 10, 1937, he was the son of the late Edward J. Smith and Ruth (Riffle) Smith.
Mr. Smith retired from Frederick County Public Schools after many years as an carpenter. He was a member of the Moose Lodge in Frederick, the American Legion Post 121 in Emmitsburg and was a member of Elias Lutheran Church in Emmitsburg.
He is survived by his son, Jeffery Smith of Rocky Ridge; a grandson, Austin Lewis Smith as well as his sister, Ruth E. Hobbs. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Jim Smith, Charles Smith, Karl Smith, Richard Smith, Betty Hahn, Helen Althoff and Elizabeth Hoff as well as a brother-in-law, Francis Hobbs.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 28 from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 PM at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main St.,Thurmont. Funeral services will begin on Monday, November 29 at 11:00 a.m. from the funeral home. Officiating will be the Rev. Tracy Wiser.
Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.