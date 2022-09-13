Lewis Earl Smith, 90, of Middletown, died Wednesday Sept. 7, 2022, at Sterling Care at South Mountain, Boonsboro. He was the husband of Mary (Foster) Guyton Smith and was predeceased by his first wife, Dolores (Dodrill) Smith.

Born in St. Marys, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 11, 1931, he was a son of the late Louis and Amelia Marie (Fileshifter) Smith. He was predeceased by two brothers, James and Gerald Smith.