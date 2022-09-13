Lewis Earl Smith, 90, of Middletown, died Wednesday Sept. 7, 2022, at Sterling Care at South Mountain, Boonsboro. He was the husband of Mary (Foster) Guyton Smith and was predeceased by his first wife, Dolores (Dodrill) Smith.
Born in St. Marys, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 11, 1931, he was a son of the late Louis and Amelia Marie (Fileshifter) Smith. He was predeceased by two brothers, James and Gerald Smith.
He was employed as program manager with the U.S. Army until his retirement. He was also a veteran and a member of the honor guard when he served in the U.S. Army.
Surviving, besides his wife is his son, Michael Smith and wife Diane, of Durham, North Carolina, and his two grandchildren, Kevin and Nicole Smith.
