Lila Mae Sweadner Shank, 91, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home on May 21, 2021, with her daughters by her side.
Born Jan. 6, 1930, in Libertytown, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late W. David and Grace Dudrear Sweadner. She was the widow of Donald E. Shank, who died in 1986.
Lila was a 1947 graduate of Frederick High School and furthered her education with business courses at the Frederick Visitation Academy. She was employed by Sears, Roebuck and Co. in Frederick and then became a Navy wife and stay-at-home mom to her two girls. She resumed her work career as a full charge bookkeeper for the Singer Sewing Machine Company in Virginia Beach. She was a member of Libertytown United Methodist Church and attended Light of Hope United Methodist Church in Virginia Beach. Lila followed the Baltimore Orioles but would often turn the games off if the Birds were losing. She loved all types of music, sewing, collecting thimbles, growing African violets and flower gardening, especially roses. She also enjoyed taking bus tours with her sisters and friends. She loved a good cup of tea, and she loved to bake cookies, especially at Christmas.
Surviving are her daughters, Cynthia Shank, of Virginia Beach, and Pamela Shank and partner Steve Tedder, of Fort Smith, Arkansas; as well as numerous nieces and nephews on both sides of the family. She will also be dearly remembered by many cherished friends.
Deepest thanks go out to Heartland Hospice for their compassion and care during Lila’s last days as well as the doctors, nurses and palliative care team at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.
She was predeceased by sisters, Dorothy V. McFadden, Irma S. Nicodemus, Janet Selby and Linda Strawsburg; and brothers, Donald L., Hugh A. and Richard I. Sweadner.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home in Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Road, Frederick, MD 21701, from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, May 27, followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m. Pastor Jerry Cline will officiate.
Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery, to be rejoined with her husband, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested and can be found at hartzlerfuneralhome.com, where you can also leave a message or memory on her “tribute wall.”
“A cup of tea makes everything better.” — author unknown.