Lillian Angell

Lillian Marguerite Angell, 82, of Taneytown, passed away at Northwest BridgingLife, Randallstown, Maryland, Saturday, March 26, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Charles Wade and Edna nee Beall Poole Sr., and the loving wife of Albert Angell Sr., who died Nov. 14, 2020.
Lillian is survived by her daughter, Cora Lynn Hill and husband Rick, of Taneytown; sons, Albert Angell Jr. and wife Teresa, of Taneytown, Steven Angell and wife Pam, of Littlestown, Pennsylvania, and Jeffrey Angell, of Taneytown; nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Lillian was predeceased by brothers, Charles, Alfred and Robert Poole; sister, Helen Null; grandson, Nicholas Hill; and great-granddaughter, Angelina Zotos.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD 21787. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Harney, Maryland.
Memorial contributions can be made in Lillian’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 108 Byte Drive, Suite 103, Frederick, MD 21702, or Taneytown Senior Center, 220 Roberts Mill Road, Taneytown, MD 21787.