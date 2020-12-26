Lillian N. Snyder, age 91, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 22, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Robert F. Snyder, her husband of 71 years. Born Nov. 12, 1929 in Abingdon, PA, she was the daughter of the late George W. Nice and Anna Pollock Steeley. She attended Sell-Perk High School in Sellersville, PA.
Mrs. Snyder traveled around the country and overseas with her Army husband and children, settling in Mount Airy, Maryland in December 1986 and moving to Frederick, Maryland in 2010. She was a homemaker who enjoyed baking and decorating cakes, and taught cake decorating in her home for many years. She also loved knitting sweaters, hats and blankets, many of which became gifts to family. She was an active member of the Mount Airy Full Gospel church and the Women’s Aglow fellowship.
She is survived by her husband, Robert F. Snyder, a son Robert F. Snyder Jr. (Eileen), a daughter Kathie J. Marion and a daughter Carol S. Burnette; seven (7) grandchildren and ten (10) great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins, mostly from Pennsylvania.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by two half-sisters, Edna Hunter and Ruth Meeker, both of Pennsylvania.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 at Faith Baptist Church, 2212 Jefferson Pike, Knoxville, MD, followed by a service at 3:00pm. Interment will be a private service for the family at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery in Owings Mills, Maryland.
The family send sincere thanks to Right at Home of Frederick County and Frederick County Hospice.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.