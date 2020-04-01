Lillian Smith

Lillian Holt Smith “Pinkie” of Adamstown, Maryland passed away March 26, 2020 at the age of 96. Pinkie was born in Smithfield, RI the oldest and last remaining of the four children of the late Harold and Mabel (Hassum) Holt of Warwick Neck, Rhode Island.
Upon graduation from the Samuel Gorton High School in Providence, she completed her nursing education at the New England Baptist Hospital School of Nursing (Class of 1944) in Boston, MA. Pinkie then joined the Army Nurse Corps “hoping to see the world”, but as a highly valued operating room nurse, her skills kept her stateside working with orthopedic and plastic surgeons doing reconstructive surgery at the Cushing General Hospital in Farmington, MA, a military hospital for soldiers wounded during WWII.
After the war, she continued O.R. nursing at the Gallinger Hospital in Washington, DC. It was there that she met her husband of 47 years, the late (1995) Gordon Murdoch Smith, M.D., playing in a hospital league baseball game.
Pinkie devoted her early married life to helping her husband establish his family practice in upper Montgomery County, and in raising their two sons, Geoffrey and Timothy in Barnesville. She was an avid volunteer in the community serving at the YWCA, the Red Cross, and her favorite, Frederick Memorial Hospital ED from 1984 to 2003.
She served on the board of directors for the Red Cross, and was a past president of the Montgomery Co. Medical Auxiliary. She was a member of Frederick Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and the Frederick Memorial Medical Society. At Buckingham’s Choice, where she lived for the past 13 years, she volunteered in the gift shop, and was the cluster chair for her floor, welcoming new residents. She was an active participant in the Episcopal congregation.
She is survived by her son, Geoffrey Murdoch Smith (wife Lynn) of Reisterstown, Maryland and son Timothy Holt Smith (wife Lynn) of Pasadena, Maryland. Her grandchildren are Megan Roberts (John), Abigail Tower (Jason), Jared Smith (Beth), Andrew Smith (Tabitha), Patrick Smith (Katelyn), Jason Langley (Bethany), and ten great-grandchildren. She is also mourned by many friends.
A celebration of her life will be scheduled for a future date at Buckingham’s Choice in Adamstown, Maryland, where she resided until her passing.
If desired, memorial donations can be made in her name to KAT6A Foundation, 3 Louise Drive, West Nyack, NY 10994 or online at: https://www.kat6a.org/6657/.