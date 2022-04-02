Lillie Martha Jane Stansbury, age 91, of Yellow Springs, Maryland, died Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Kline House Hospice, Mount Airy, with her family by her side.
Born Nov. 13, 1930, in Detour, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late John Robert King Peomroy and Ida May Humerick Peomroy.
She was the wife of Dannie G. Stansbury, who predeceased her in 2014.
Lillie was a lifelong member of Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church, Yellow Springs, where she was a former Sunday school teacher; vacation Bible school teacher and coordinator; member of the church council and altar guild; and 30-year member of the ladies auxiliary, Bethel Busy Bees. She was formerly employed with Claire Frock Co. until it closed. Lillie was involved with scouting as a den mother, then den leader coach, Pack 271, Yellow Springs. She also served in the role of unit commissioner, Francis Scott Key District. Lillie and her husband, Dannie, were involved in various capacities of scouting leadership for more than 30 years. Lillie was awarded the Silver Fawn in 1974, the highest honor the National Council of Boy Scouts can bestow. Her dedication to community service was also recognized in 1976 as she was the first female recipient of the George Meany Award for Outstanding Service to Youth.
Surviving are her children, Dannie T. Stansbury and wife Bobbi Jo, Frederick, David N. Stansbury, Frederick, Dianna S. Weikel and husband Dennis, Timonium, and Darrell W. Stansbury and wife Joan, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Dr. Dana R. Weikel and husband Robby Feehley, Towson, Zachary W. Stansbury, Hagerstown, and Katherine L. Stansbury, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania; great-granddaughter, Xyla Stansbury; and sister-in-law, Linda Jarvis, Monrovia. She will also be remembered by her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by Josephine Peomroy, Hazel D. Speak, John R. Peomroy Jr., Caroline Welty, Charles R. Peomroy and Edna M. Stitely.
The family will receive friends at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702, from 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 9664 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702. Pastor Karin Albaugh will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church. A private interment will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.