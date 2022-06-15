Linda Adele Richardson

Our dear mother and wife, Linda Adele (Whalen) Richardson, departed this life Thursday, June 9, 2022, at age 71 in Frederick, Maryland. She was born Feb. 6, 1951, in Doubs.
Graduating from Frederick High School in 1969, she attended Morgan State University and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in English in 1973. She received her master’s equivalency in education from McDaniel College in 1997. In 2003, Linda became a certified trainer for AHA Inc. under the direction of Ruby Payne. She also received the Distinguished Teacher Award for Who’s Who Among American Teachers in 1994, 1997 and 2000. She was a member of the International Community Church and worked as a teacher in the FCPS for 30 years. Linda was a skilled piano player, dedicated poetry writer, devoted and passionate teacher, and lover of arts and crafts, and she enjoyed traveling around the world with her husband.
Linda was preceded in death by her grandparents, Roger F. Whalen and Margaret A. Whalen; and mother, Ruby A. Whalen. Surviving are her husband of 46 years, David T. Richardson; four children, Ava, Lori, David and Roxanne; five grandchildren, Grace, Jeremiah, Micah, Jade and Malachi; aunt, Joyce Neal; close cousins, Joann Thomas, Diann Hendricks, Donna Nelson, Keith Neal, Carl Crawford and many others; and best friends, Helen Jones, and Sandra and David Rollins.
Linda’s family will receive friends at 10 a.m., and the memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at Rollins Life Celebration Center, 330 Catoctin Ave., Frederick, MD 21701. To view the live webcast of the service, send tree planting and flower contributions, or obtain further information, please visit garylrollinsfuneralhome.com.