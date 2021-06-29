Linda Ann Clingan, nee Smith, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Dove House in Westminster. Born April 4, 1945, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Edward Smith and Loretta Smith, nee Adams; beloved wife of Paul Nelson Clingan, her husband of 54 years; loving mother of Derita Ann Daley and her husband Michael Paul, and the late Jason Lee Clingan; devoted sister and sister-in-law of Karon Shorb and her husband Dave, and Larry Stambaugh and the late Betty Stambaugh; cherished grandmother of six. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing bingo and loved to cook. She was well known in Taneytown, and had worked at the bowling alley and Kennie’s Market.
The family will receive family and friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, P.A., 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown (21787) where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021. Interment will be in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.myerdurborawfh.com.