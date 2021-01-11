Linda Bernice Newman, 70, of Frederick, passed away on peacefully Jan. 8, 2021. Born on Feb. 13, 1950, she was the daughter of the late George Edward and Pearl Savannah (Fisher) Newman.
Linda attended Frederick High School and went on to be a very hard worker for SAIC until retirement. She was a genuine and honest woman who enjoyed being around the family. Linda loved going to yard sales or yardins as she would call them, watching westerns, and loved her some Big Luther (Vandross). Most importantly, she loved to help family with her whole Heart.
She is survived by her brother George Newman Jr., numerous nephews and nieces, whom she treated like her own and a host of cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Newman and brother, Terry Newman.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD. Interment will be 11 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2021 at Fairview Cemetery.
