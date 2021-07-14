Linda Breckenridge

Linda Darlene Breckenridge, 69 of Frederick passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Born in 1952 in Fredrick, to the late Carlos and Evelyn (O’Brien) Breckenridge; loving mother to Shawn Michael Breckenridge, sister to Joyce B. Dinterman and Carlos N. Breckenridge. Linda worked for Geico and Humana as a claims processor. The family will receive friends on Saturday July 17th from 10:00 to 11:00 at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery Mausoleum 515 S. Market St. Fredrick MD 21701, where a memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Frederick Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick MD 21701. Arrangements are by Keeney Basford P.A. Funeral Home 106 E. Church St. Frederick, MD 21701.
