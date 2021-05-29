Linda Brown

Mrs. Linda L. Brown, of Frederick, Maryland, died Saturday, May 24 at the Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center in Frederick. She was the wife of Gilmore Brown, to whom she has been married for 47 years.
Mrs. Brown was born Jan. 17, 1950, in Frederick to the late Erma Rebecca Green and Norman Allen Green Sr. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Frederick Glade Valley Congregation. Mrs. Brown retired from the Montgomery Ward department store, where she worked as a cook. She enjoyed dancing and also enjoyed listening to music. She was beloved by all she came in contact with.
Surviving in addition to her husband are one son, Christopher Jarvis Brown and wife April Brown; one granddaughter, London Love Brown; a stepson, Anthony Brown; two stepdaughters, Zina Brown-Jenkins and Glenda Warfield; two brothers-in-law, James Gibson and Dougie Brown; and two sisters-in-law, Ann Bowie and Charlotte Brown, all of Frederick. Mrs. Brown is also survived by four brothers, Gregory Green, Charles E. Green, Jerome A. Green and wife Aletea Green, and Lewis Green, all of Frederick; and three sisters, Angela Green and Shirley Majette, both of Frederick, and Pamela Green-Whitted, of Laurel; as well as a number of cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one brother, Norman A. Green Jr.; and one sister, Deborah D. Johnson.