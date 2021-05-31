Linda Brown

Mrs. Linda L. Brown, of Frederick, MD, died Monday, May 24th at the Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center in Frederick. She was the wife of Gilmore Brown to whom she has been married for 47 years.
Mrs. Brown was born January 17, 1950, in Frederick to the late Erma Rebecca Green and Norman Allen Green, Sr. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness, Fredrick Glade Valley Congregation. Mrs. Brown retired from Montgomery Ward department store where she worked as a cook. She enjoyed dancing and also enjoyed listening to music. She was beloved by all she came in contact with.
Surviving in addition to her husband are one son, Christopher Jarvis Brown, & wife April Brown; one granddaughter, London Love Brown; a step son, Anthony Brown, and two step daughters, Zina Brown-Jenkins and Glenda Warfield; two brothers-in-law, James Gibson and Dougie Brown; and two sisters-in-law; Ann Bowie and Charlotte Brown, all of Frederick. Mrs. Brown is also survived by four brothers, Gregory Green & wife Juanita D. Green, Charles E. Green, Jerome A. Green & wife Aletea Green, and Lewis Green, all of Frederick; and three sisters; Angela Green and Shirley Majette, both of Frederick, and Pamela Green-Whitted of Laurel, as well as a number of cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one brother, Norman A. Green, Jr. and one sister, Deborah D. Johnson.
Inurnment will be private and at the convenience of the family.